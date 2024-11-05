Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,904 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TKO Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.06.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
