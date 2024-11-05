Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBL stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

