Raymond James & Associates Has $2.71 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

