Raymond James & Associates Has $2.75 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TAK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

