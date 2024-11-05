Raymond James & Associates Has $3.19 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 190,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

