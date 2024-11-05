Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intapp were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Intapp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981 in the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.