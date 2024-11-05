Raymond James & Associates Sells 830 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

