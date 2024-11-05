Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of PDS FY2026 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $14.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.39. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2027 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.97. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

