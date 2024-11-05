Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 40,000 Shares

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$20,000.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

CVE RHT opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

