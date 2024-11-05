Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 40,000 Shares

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$20,000.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance
CVE RHT opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reliq Health Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.