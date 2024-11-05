Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.