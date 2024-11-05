Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

