Reviewing China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $13.95 billion 0.64 $679.54 million N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $1.01 billion 3.98 $182.29 million $0.62 19.27

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.37% 12.30% 8.50%

Summary

China Mengniu Dairy beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Free Report)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments. The Liquid Milk Business segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk. The Ice Cream Business segment manufactures and distributes dairy-based ice cream. The Milk Formula Business segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Cheese Business segment is involved in manufacture and distribution of cheese. The Other segment engages in manufacture of raw materials for daily products; and trading business. It also produces and sells organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers; and provides commercial factoring and financing guarantee services. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.