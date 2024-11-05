Reviewing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16% Greystone Logistics 6.00% 15.05% 6.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OriginClear has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Greystone Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 365.07 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $61.78 million 0.51 $5.03 million $0.11 10.09

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

