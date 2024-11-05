Reviewing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares OriginClear and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OriginClear
|N/A
|N/A
|-9.16%
|Greystone Logistics
|6.00%
|15.05%
|6.75%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OriginClear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Greystone Logistics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares OriginClear and Greystone Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OriginClear
|$30,000.00
|365.07
|-$11.63 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Greystone Logistics
|$61.78 million
|0.51
|$5.03 million
|$0.11
|10.09
Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.
Summary
Greystone Logistics beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About OriginClear
OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
About Greystone Logistics
Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.