RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
Several analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.
RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
