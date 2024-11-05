RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

