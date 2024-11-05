Robert W. Baird Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

