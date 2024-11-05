Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,607.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $879,186.15.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

