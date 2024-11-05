Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 961,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.