Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. Xylem has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.