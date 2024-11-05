Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:SAND opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
