Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

