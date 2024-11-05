Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.98.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

