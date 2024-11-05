Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 273.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

