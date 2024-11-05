Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.60.

TSE CAE opened at C$25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.37. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

