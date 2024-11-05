Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after buying an additional 6,719,398 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,829.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after acquiring an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,278,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

