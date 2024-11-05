Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Amazon.com Q1 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.48.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $195.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $138.36 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

