Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 673 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.79 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
