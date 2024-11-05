Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

