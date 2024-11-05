Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
