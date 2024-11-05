Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

