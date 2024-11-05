Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,137,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
