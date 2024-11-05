Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 248,236 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.