SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

