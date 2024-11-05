SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2,271.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 265.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $338.77 and a one year high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

