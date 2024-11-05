SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8,538.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

