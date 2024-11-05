SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 126,640 shares traded.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.72.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

