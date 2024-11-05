Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.13.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Down 1.6 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

TOY stock opened at C$30.26 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.