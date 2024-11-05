Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD
Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sportradar Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.