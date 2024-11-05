Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 110,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

