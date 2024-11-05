Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $377.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $164.83 and a 52 week high of $397.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.