S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

