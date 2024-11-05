STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

