Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

