Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.