Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1,196.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

