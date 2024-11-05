State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,045 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,560.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $818,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Stock Down 0.4 %

GME opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.78 and a beta of -0.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

