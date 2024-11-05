State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

HAS stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.