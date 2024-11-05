State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,594.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.