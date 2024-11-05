State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 940 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,705. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

