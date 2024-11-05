Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $0.65 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.75 to $0.65 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEM

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 551,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stem by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.