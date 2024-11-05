Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,270 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

