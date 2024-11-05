Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,757 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,729,881.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,454.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,242 shares of company stock worth $5,265,985. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.