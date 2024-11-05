Stephens Inc. AR Buys 47 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 127.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $600.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $631.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

