Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.