Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total transaction of $408,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,010 shares in the company, valued at $575,828,236.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,441. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

